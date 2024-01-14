UDC spends $45m in funding some NAM conference facilities

Uganda Development Corporation UDC has opened itself to supporting the hosting of multilateral summits that are being held in this country, to demonstrate its potential as a formidable investment vehicle for the government. The new Speke Resort Convention Centre, built for 47 Million dollars is a joint investment by the Ruparelia Group and the state-owned Uganda Development Corporation UDC. This service area, as well as other major investments in industry, agro processing, and mineral value addition, forms the foundation for several expected interventions that will amount to trillions over an extended period; UDC Executive Director Dr Patrick Birungi says. The government of Uganda, which will host the NAM and G77 China Summits starting tomorrow, has an equity interest in this newly upgraded facility through UDC.