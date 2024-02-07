UCC launches mobile mast to boost connectivity in Agago District

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has launched a mobile telecommunication mast in Agago district as part of its efforts to increase connectivity to under-served areas. The mast installation, worth 200 million shillings, was launched on Tuesday by the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi. The facility, constructed by TowerCo of Africa with funding from the government and development partners, is one of the 63 to be built by the government nationwide to enhance mobile connectivity in hard-to-reach areas under the Uganda Communications Universal Service and Access Fund project. The project seeks to secure 100% mobile connectivity in Uganda by 2027.