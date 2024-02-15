UBOS validates 90.3% of data for May population census

In preparation for the population census in May, Dr. Chris Mukiza, the Executive Director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, has announced that the agency has validated data to the rate of 90.3%. Mukiza outlined the next steps, which include the recruitment of enumerators starting in March, followed by comprehensive training sessions. Unlike previous years, this census will utilize digital tools for data collection, with the teams tasked to submit information to a central facility located in Kampala. The census will span over 10 days, as Walter Mwesigye reports…