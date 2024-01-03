Two people murdered in Masaka in separate incidences

Meanwhile in Masaka, the police is looking into two separate people have been murdered in separate killings in Masaka. According to the Nyendo Police Commander Francis Kidega, the first victim, identified as Birungi Nabadda aged 35 a resident of Misaali village in Nyendo-Mukungwe-division in Masaka city, was first raped and later killed with a sharp object and her body was dumped near a catholic church in Misaali. Later One David Ggayi, aged 37 year old boda boda cyclist, was also killed along Lwasa road in Kyabakuza village in Kimaanya-Kyabakuza division in Masaka city. Kidega, says the police has already arrested a one Peter Ssemanda, a bar attendant in Nyendo with one of the murders.