Two more arrested in Dr. Abiriga Killing investigation

The police have arrested two more people in connection with the murder of the former Masindi District Health Officer Dr. Jino Abiriga. Those arrested include Martin Kipsang and Joshua Namureng, who reportedly executed the murder. This is in addition to the wife of the deceased, who is believed to have hired the two men. The widow is said to have developed the idea of murdering her husband after she learned that he was planning to get a second wife. Those arrested will be arraigned before court soon.