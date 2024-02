Two dead as trailer rams into taxi, 23 hospitalised

Two people have died in a road accident in Iganga district and twenty-three sustained serious injuries when a trailer rammed into a taxi Friday evening. The accident occurred at Buseyi village in Iganga town when a trailer carrying cement toward Jinja rammed into a taxi coming from the opposite direction. Eyewitnesses say the trailer driver crashed into the taxi as he attempted to save an oncoming boda boda.