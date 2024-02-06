Trainee health workers want shs 2.5m per month

Six days later, medical interns at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital state that they will persist with their industrial action until a presidential directive ensuring their allowances are fully paid is implemented. The interns assert that the presidential directive mandates each of them to receive a monthly allowance of 2.5 million shillings, instead of the one million shillings they currently receive. They argue that the current pay is inadequate to cover their personal needs such as rent, meals, and transport, especially considering the demanding nature of their work at the hospital, which leaves them unable to pursue additional sources of income.