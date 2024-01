Tragic Kawaala traffic crash: 2 dead, 8 injured as lorry collides with vehicles

The Police in Kampala Metropolitan Area are investigating a traffic crash that claimed two lives and left eight other people injured at Kawaala Junction in Nabweru, Nansana Municipality. According to preliminary police reports, the driver stated that a lorry descending from Kazo, sloping towards the junction, failed to brake and collided with several motorcycles and pedestrians. Baker Ssenyonga Mulinde reports.