Tracing the political career of Makindye west’s MP Allan Sewanyana

The incarceration of Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana and his ailing counterpart, Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya, in 2021 surprised many Ugandans. After spending one year and five months in prison, they were released in February 2023. In the first part of the story, Ssewanyana shares details about his life journey.