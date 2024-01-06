Three soccer fans die in crash after vehicle overturns

Three individuals have lost their lives, and four others sustained serious injuries when the Toyota Wish vehicle they were traveling in overturned on the Hoima-Masindi Road. The deceased were fans of Kitara Football Club returning from Masindi after watching their team play against Bright Stars FC. The four injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital. Albertine Region Police Spokesperson Julius Hakiza attributes the accident to the driver's over-speeding and drunk driving.