Three security guards accused of murder denied bail

The Chief Magistrate's Court in Kiryandongo District has declined to hear a bail application for three security guards accused of murder. The three, who are former employees of Magnum Security Company, are Fred Rwijema, Tonya Uma, and Rwandechi Orina. They are accused of killing Geoffrey Kato, a landowner in Kiryandongo District, in November 2023. Magistrate Lucy Kabahumuza informed the suspects that her court did not have jurisdiction to hear their bail application since the offense was capital in nature.