Third edition of Edgars Youth League concludes

The 3rd edition of the Edgars Youth League concluded today at Aga Khan Primary School in Old Kampala. Focused on assessing the football prowess of players, this year's edition attracted five teams participating in competitions for Under 4, U8, U16, and U18. Some of the young football players that NTV interacted with have their sights set on becoming professional football players. The Youth and Children's League is an annual tournament organized by the Edgars Youth Programme to assess the progress of talented players from all Edgars training centers and various programs.