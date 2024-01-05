The significance of Uganda's chairmanship of NAM and G77 || NTV On The Spot

Just over a week from today, Uganda is set to host the 19th Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Heads of State and Government, taking place from January 15 to 20, 2024. Following this event, from January 21 to 23, Uganda will continue its hosting duties by organizing the Third South Summit, held at the same venue, under the framework of Group 77 and China—a loose alliance of developing countries. The privilege of hosting these dual summits is not only a great honor for Uganda but also carries significant potential benefits for the country. In reflection of these forthcoming events, Patrick Kamara spoke to Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, to shed light on the importance and implications of hosting these two vital summits.