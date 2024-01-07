The Non-aligned Conference; gov’t is 98% ready for meetings

The ongoing works on selected roads in the capital Kampala are expected to be completed by Tuesday to facilitate the movement of delegates who will jet into the country in a week for the Non-Aligned Movement and G77+ China Summits. This is according to the national Organizing Committee for the Non-Aligned Movement and G77+ China Summits led by Lucy Nakyobe, the Cabinet Secretary and Head of Public Service. The committee toured several roads today to inspect the progress of the works.