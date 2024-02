The fisheries institute is underfunded and understaffed

The management of the Fisheries Training Institute in Entebbe has expressed concerns about under funding, poor infrastructure, and under staffing which is making it hard to run the institution. According to the principal, Ofwono Willy Osinde, the institute is supposed to open on the 19th of this month but due to lack of funds, they may not open. He also says the institute has failed to secure funding to hold a graduation in April this year.