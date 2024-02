TABLE TENNIS: Parvin Nangozi and Sam Ankunda win national league

Parvin Nangozi and Sam Ankunda emerged champions of the inaugural Uganda National Table Tennis League which concluded last night at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala city. The winners received Shs.1.5m each, while the runners-up walked away with UGX 1m. The competition attracted over 200 players from across the country.