Surviving cancer: Makerere University graduate defies odds to achieve First-class degree

For many people, a cancer diagnosis is perceived as a death sentence, offering little hope for survival. However, this was not the case for Makerere University graduate Marietta Nshuti Mbonye. Despite receiving the devastating diagnosis of Stage 1 Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma during her undergraduate studies, she not only battled cancer but also managed to graduate from Makerere University with a first-class degree in Mechanical Engineering. Joyce Nakato brings you this inspiring story.