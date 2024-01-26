Supreme Court orders UMEME to pay Kampala businessman USD 2.5 Million in Damages

The Supreme Court has ordered UMEME to Pay Kampala Businessman $2.5 Million in Damages for unlawful charges leading to equipment loss. Justices Mwondha, Prof. Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza, Tuhaise, and Chibita rule in favor of Enock William Makubuya, stating UMEME wrongly billed him for energy loss in 2012, resulting in the loss of machinery for his company, Polla Plast. The case originated from a 2012 power bill of 155 million shillings, wrongly attributed to Makubuya's company, instead of the entity that sold him the equipment. His refusal to pay led to the unlawful attachment and sale of his equipment, prompting legal action.