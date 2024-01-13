State house unit says over 500 have been charged in land disputes

State House Anti-Corruption Unit has revealed that 543 individuals including civil servants and private individuals have been charged in courts of law for land related fraud, massive evictions, and misuse of government resources across the country. This was revealed by the Deputy Head, State house Anti-Corruption Unit Israel Ochwo during a media briefing in Lira city. He further noted that they have also made recoveries of over 51 bn shillings since they started work in December 2018.