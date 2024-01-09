State House letter stipulates that the unit is not detaining people

The State House has released a statement detailing the roles of the Presidential Task force on Land Matters and Environment. This follows concerns that the unit was involved in a number of arrests, torture and detention. However, the statement from Entebbe, stipulates that the unit should is prohibited from detaining people, conducting investigations, or even protecting suspects. However it should prevent encroachments on wetlands, forests and riverbanks among others.