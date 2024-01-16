Stanbic Uganda cup 50th edition to take place between 18-31 Jan

Star Times Uganda Premier League and Big League sides will all travel away when they take on lower-tier teams in this season's Stanbic Uganda Cup. The 50th edition will be a one-off-legged affair with the games taking place between the 18th and 31st of January 2024. Record Champions Express FC make the trip to Bukedea to face MYDA FC while defending champions Vipers will be in Buikwe to take on Lugazi Stars. Kitara FC make the trip to Pakwach to face Nebbi Central.