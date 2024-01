Ssenyonyi assumes LoP Office, succeeds Mpuuga

Mathias Mpuuga, the outgoing Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, has handed over to Joel Ssenyonyi, the Nakawa East Member of Parliament. Mpuuga served as the leader of the opposition in Parliament for one and a half years. His party, the National Unity Platform, recently decided not to extend his term. Ssenyonyi has vowed to fight human rights violations in the country.