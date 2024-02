Ssenyonyi and Lukwago inspect Salaama road conditions

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has initiated a guided tour of various city roads to address residents' concerns and understand the challenges they face due to the poor road conditions. Ssenyonyi is accompanied by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and other Kampala MPs and councillors. Their tour commenced in Makindye Division, where they inspected the deteriorated Salaama Road.