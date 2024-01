Sports Minister Ogwang tours site of new Stadium

As preparations for the AFCON 2027 start gathering steam, the family of the late Christopher James Rujumba donated 10 acres of land on which Hoima Stadium will be constructed. Last evening, the State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang travelled to Hoima City with other National Council of Sports officials to visit the site. The project is expected to start next month and will run for 18 months.