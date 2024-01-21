Speaker (Among) receives body of fallen legislator, Cecilia Ogwal

Dozens of Parliamentarians of various shades of political color gathered at Entebbe International Airport today to receive the body of former woman Member of Parliament for Dokolo district Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal. The body arrived this afternoon aboard Emirates Air from India, where she succumbed to complications caused by Cancer on Thursday. Speaker Anita Among was on hand to receive the body on behalf of the other MPs present. Accompanying the body was her husband Lameck Ogwal and other family members. The extent of Ogwal's influence on Parliament was evident as MPs struggled to hold back their tears, irrespective of their political persuasion. The body has been transferred to Mulago Hospital Mortuary and will later be taken to her home in Bugolobi for e vigil. Tomorrow MPs will gather to receive the body in Parliament and accord her their final respects.