SparkTV gets a new presenter for the Friday late night show

By Desire Ninsiima More by this Author

In an exciting turn of events, SparkTV welcomed a fresh addition to the Friday late-night show lineup (KoonaNeSparkTV). The announcement was made on Friday, February 2, 2024, during an outdoor activation where artists are hosted to perform for the fans, revealing Kayima as the new presenter, bringing a dynamic energy to the beloved time slot.

The decision to introduce Kayima as the latest face of the Friday late-night show comes after the previous host, Ibra KMukasa, embarked on another professional journey. As part of this transition, KheemGK, who admirably took on the hosting responsibilities during Ibra's absence, will continue to be a valuable asset to SparkTV. His contribution has not gone unnoticed.

With Kayima as the new face of the Friday late-night show, SparkTV aims to elevate the entertainment experience for its audience. The anticipation is high, and fans can look forward to a fresh perspective, engaging content, and an unforgettable Friday night experience with Kayima steering the ship.

Advertisement



