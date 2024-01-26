Soldier arrested for shooting vet dead in Lakang village

Samuel Ochora, who has been serving as the acting District Veterinary Officer of Amuru District has been shot dead allegedly by a UPDF officer. Ochora was about to travel to Lakanga Sub-county in Amuru District to take part in the execution of the Presidential Executive Order on migrant herdsmen. It's alleged that the soldier attached to the 65th Battalion, accidentally discharged a bullet from his gun which hit Ocora in the back. David Ongom Mudong the police spokesparson in Aswa West Region says the suspect will be charged with murder.