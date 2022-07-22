DP bloc rejects Mao’s deal with NRM as a betrayal
COMMONWEALTH GAMES : Two cyclists qualify for Birmingham games
BOXING: 20 professional boxers ready for action on Saturday
DP-NRM DEAL: Tracking the impact of MAO’s appointment
MPs approve MAO’s appointment as minister
Opposition protest how house passed Roko motion
Gulu locals hopeful about Mao’s cabinet appointment
Japan donates 1 million dollars in relief for Karamoja
NAMBOOLE STADIUM: Locals clash with UPDF over Namboole land
Schools consider closing early over rising cost of living
Lwengo locals plead for assistance as area dries up
SOROTI EAST BY-ELECTION: Campaigns start in earnest with tight FDC, NRM contest
MAIZE SHORTAGE: Kenya starts purchasing more Ugandan maize
BUNYORO OIL ROADS: Locals welcome improved transport infrastructure
EBIKONDE BY’ENSIMBI : 20 be bagenda okwetaba mu z’e Lugogo enkya
ZUNGULU: Tubadde tukyayimba bbeeyi ya mafuta ate newabaawo endagaano ekolebwa ne Pulezidenti wa DP