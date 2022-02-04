URA beats Busoga 3-1 in Premier League
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: Looking at Uganda’s chances against Ghana
MPs inspect road works in Jinja, demand better oversight
SOLAR ENERGY: UK backs plan to set up over 600 plants
10 billion shillings needed to pay for construction of Bible House
NEW AMBASSADORS: MPs approve 14 newly appointed envoys
Rising fuel prices double other commodity prices
Ministry of Health launches house to house Covid-19 vaccination campaign
SEPTIC TANK DEATHS :Police identify one of the victims, tests underway for second
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: Two dead as truck and car end up in a swamp
WORLD CANCER DAY: Experts call for increased quality cancer care
PROTEST GONE BAD : 14 KCCA Councillors, speaker dispatched to Kitalya
REFUGE INFLUX: Authorities worried about disease spread in Uganda
NEW LAW YEAR: President welcomes move to amend laws on bail
EMIRAMBO GY’OMUKINNYA KY’AKAZAMBI :Ab’oluganda baliko byeboogedde
EKIZIMBE KYA BIBLE SOCIETY: Beetaga obuwumbi kumi okumaliriza