Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Time running out to save Horn of Africa lives - UN
  • 2 National Minister apologises to Teso residents affected by cattle rustling
  • 3 National Parliament approves Shs600b supplementary budget amid protests
  • 4 National What Ugandans expect to hear in Museveni’s Sunday address
  • 5 National Students count loses after fire burns Vaine high school dormitory