Rules committee summons Minister Namuganza over contempt of parliament
SOCIAL SECURITY: Negative impact on movement of labor
Three injured in Northern bypass crash involving Museveni’s motorcade
King Oyo calls for unity on 27th coronation anniversary
KCCA buys body cameras for enforcement officers
KASESE FLOODS: Gov’t begins assessment of Rwenzori communities’ vulnerability
Police to investigate alleged assassination plot against Speaker Among
EQUITY INVESTMENTS FUND: Shs1.7bn invested in agribusiness
Meteorologists warn of floods, landslides in some areas
New ULS President Bernard Oundo lays out his vision
Omwana omusomesa, otya okweyimirizaawo? | MWASUZE MUTYA
EBYA JAKANA NADDULI: Poliisi egamba ali ku alimanda e Butuntumula
EBIBAMBULIRA EBYALI E KASESE: Gavumenti esabye abali mu matigga basenguke
AKABENJE KA MMOTOKA YA PULEZIDENTI: Waliwo basatu abalumiziddwa, baddusiddwa mu malwaliro
OKUZANNYISA’ BBOMU: E Koboko omwana omu afudde, 5 bali ku ndiri