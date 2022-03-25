UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Mbarara city in goalless draw with Express FC
Uganda’s junior golf team sets off for Egypt
PALM VALLEY OPEN: 20 players take part in second edition of tournament
NAVRUZ CUP: Uganda cranes beat Tajikistan to reach final
BOU: E-payments rise to shs400bn transactions daily
Thomas Tayebwa elected to take over from Anita Among
Anita Among’s journey to leader of parliamentary business
President Museveni congratulates Among and Tayebwa
SPEAKER ELECTION: Basalirwa concedes, promises to work with Among
Popular centenary park bar burns to the ground
Buganda premier calls for respect for late speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s dignity
JACOB OULANYAH’S DEATH: LOP warns against fomenting ethnic divisions
Anti-corruption activists launch joint initiative to fight vice
Looking back on Anita Among's record as deputy speaker
MARTYRS DAY :Health ministry to work closely with organisers
NEW DEPUTY SPEAKER : Thomas Tayebwa elected to take over from Anita Among