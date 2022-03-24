Latest NTV

Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Court of Appeal reduces Kazinda’s sentence to 7 years
  • 2 National Man commits suicide in shrine after killing wife - Police
  • 3 National ADF on the run, says Gen Kayanja
  • 4 National Man accused of declaring Museveni dead released after seven months in custody
  • 5 National Survivor of geologists shooting in UPDF custody, Turkana pastoralists flee Moroto