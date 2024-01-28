Shortage of maternity facilities in Kasese sparks concerns and renovation efforts

Kasese District leaders have expressed their displeasure with the shortage of Health Centre 4 facilities for expectant mothers. This scarcity has led to an influx in the available few health centers. It has been revealed that 17 sub-counties in the district lack appropriate facilities for mothers to give birth. Meanwhile, the maternity ward that was gutted by fire at Rukooki Health Center 4 in Kasese has finally been renovated with the help of Rotary. According to statistics from the hospital, 280 mothers deliver in this health facility, and the congestion is evident, with some patients sleeping in the corridors.