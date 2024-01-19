She Cranes to challenge England Roses in Netball Nations Cup opener

The Uganda national netball team, the She Cranes, is set to face Netball World Cup Silver medalists England Roses tomorrow in their first fixture of the Netball Nations Cup at the Ovo Arena in Wembley. Under the guidance of head coach Fred Mugerwa and assistant coach Peace Proscovia, a former She Cranes captain currently playing for Surrey Storms in the United Kingdom, the team has undergone a week of training. Proscovia stated that the team is in good shape, and the players are poised to gain valuable experience from the competition.