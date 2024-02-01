Serere district celebrates upgraded 13km trade route

Travelers and businesspeople in Serere District are celebrating the grading of a 13-kilometer Iningo-Aminit-Pacoto road. The road has been rehabilitated using funds from the Roads Rehabilitation Fund. The trade route connects various areas to Ilungi landing site, a major point for the supply of mudfish and catfish in Lake Kyoga. It also connects Serere District to Buyende District. 253 million shillings were spent on the project. The State Minister for Fisheries, Hellen Adoa, says that trade will now become easier.