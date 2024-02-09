Seedling suppliers demand government payment, seek parliament intervention

A group of coffee nursery bed operators from various parts of the country, who were contracted to supply coffee seedlings on behalf of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority, have decried the government's delay in paying them. The operators marched to parliament with a petition for intervention to have their money paid. According to the group, the government, through UCDA, signed an agreement with nursery bed operators from different parts of the country to supply coffee seedlings to farmers. However, UCDA's managing director, Dr. Emmanuel Iyamulemye, says they are aware of the delayed payments and advised the seedling suppliers to be patient since the Ministry of Finance is handling the matter.