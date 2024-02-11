Security tightlipped on rampant abductions of suspects

Uganda Law Society President Bernard Oundo has urged the government to investigate and prosecute individuals believed to be behind the rampant abductions and unlawful detention of Ugandans. In doing so, lawyers are calling on security agencies to uphold the rights of Ugandans and ensure the rule of law. The call came during the launch of the new law year. However, as Juma Kiirya reports, security agencies remain tight-lipped about the matter, especially amidst reports of the abduction of Nasif Mulindwa.