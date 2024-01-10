Security officials inspect new passenger terminal

Security Minister Jim Muhwezi , Works and Transport Minister Gen Katumba Wamala and the Chairperson of the National Organising Committee of the Non- Aligned Movements Summit Lucy Nakyobe inspected the new passenger terminal at Entebbe International Airport ahead of the NAM and G-77 summits starting next week. The terminal which has been under construction by the UPDF Engineering Brigade was opened last night to facilitate the rising number of passengers. Uganda Civil Aviation Authority says the new terminal will enable them handle clients effectively.