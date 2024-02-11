Security officials in Apac concerned at rampant cattle theft

Apac leaders have expressed concern at rising cases of cattle theft in the area. In a bid to end the thefts, Apac district authorities have directed traders and locals to stop moving with animals at night, among other guidelines. The areas are to be followed in every sub-county and parishes, which should be gazetted loading places among others. The theft of animals has since increased in Apac district in areas of Akokoro and Ibuje Sub Counties.