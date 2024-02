Security anxious as Ankole farmers dodge FMD quarantine

Dairy farmers in areas affected by foot and mouth disease in Mbarara City are now using porous routes to sell their products, such as milk and ghee, outside the quarantine area. Nyakayojo, Rwenjeru, Rwemijina, Nyarubanga, and Katengyeto are among the Mbarara district areas severely impacted by the foot and mouth disease. However, the authorities in the area have threatened to arrest farmers who are violating the quarantine regulations.