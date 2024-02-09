Security agencies to arrest people who sell gov’t iron sheets

The Kaabong district leadership has warned beneficiaries of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable against selling them to willing buyers. The call has been sent to security agencies to be on the lookout for anyone who tries to sell the iron sheets, so they can be arrested. The call came as Kaabong residents formally received the iron sheets, dispatched by the Prime Minister's office, in line with a presidential directive, with State Minister for Karmaoja Affairs, Agness Nandutu presiding.