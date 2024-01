Sebyala knocks out Majid, Daku claims Super Lightweight Title in Boxing highlights

Ugandan middleweight professional boxer Muhammed Sebyala, alias Meddie Kabona, knocked out South Sudanese opponent Ahmed Majid in the third round of the 10-round Global Boxing Federation title bout at Club Obligatto in Kampala. Similarly, Midi Daku defeated fellow Ugandan Nicolas Bilibamba to claim a national super lightweight title among other bouts. We have the highlights.