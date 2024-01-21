Sebei community split over new leadership claims

A section of Sebei elders have raised reservations about the recognition of Peter Swilkei as their cultural leader. Instead, they plan to install retired Major Leonard Chemonges, the son of the first King of Sebei Yovan Maigut Chemonges, as the third king of Sebei. The Sapiiny council of clan leaders last year elected Swilikei as the third cultural leader following the death of Stephen Chemonges after he succumbed to COVID-19 in 2021. As Daniel Kibet reports, the matter reflects the start of a battle for kingship in Sebei sub-region, and the disagreement could leave the office of the cultural leader vacant.