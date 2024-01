Season 6 finale of the SMACK league concludes on Sunday

The Finale of season 6 of the Smack League, an alumni league of the old Boys of St. Mary's College Kisubi will come to a conclusion this weekend, as 3 of the 20 teams involved still have a chance of lifting this year's trophy. The Champions of the Inaugural E-Sports league will also be crowned on Sunday at the Legends Rugby Ground.