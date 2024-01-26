Scientists worried about decline in bee habitats

A Makerere University research report presented today to government and the private sector, has found that the country disparately needs to invest in the conservation of habitats of important insects such as bees and other pollinators of cash crops. During the launch of the report in Kampala this morning, Ann Akol, an associate professor, insect scientist at Makerere University, also cautioned that the decline in habitats of crop pollinators, is a threat to food security and produce export .