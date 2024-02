Schools cautioned against hiking fees as s1 selection ends

With the school year set to open on Monday, the Education Ministry has reiterated its warning against schools overcharging parents on tuition fees. The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, in remarks delivered by State Minister of Sports, Peter Ogwang emphasised the need for schools to be mindful of what the country is going through. He made the remarks during the closing ceremony of the senior one selection exercise.