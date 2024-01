Rukungiri Leaders: waste treatment plant is far from complete

The construction of a multi- billion waste treatment plant in Rukungiri town is far from complete 5 months since it's construction started. The 6.3 billion shillings World Bank and government funded waste treatment project was supposed to be completed after 10 months. Wilberforce Ahimbisibwe Ongom the deputy RDC Rukungiri says the slow progress of the works should be investigated.