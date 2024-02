RUGBY: Jinja Hippos beat Walukuba Barbarians by 39 - 28

Jinja Hippos defeated Walukaba Barbarians by 39 goals to 28 in a thrilling game played in Jinja. The derby pitting two Jinja-based teams left Walukuba Barbarians optimistic about future wins, despite the loss. Walukuba Barbarians Coach Leonard Lubambula expressed his satisfaction about the tactics used by the barbarians during the game against Hippos although they have lost it.