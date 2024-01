Residents urgently seek aid after UPDF helicopter crash

Residents of Nyamisingiri village in Ntoroko District have been told to vacate the area for their safety. This is the area in Karugutu sub-county where a UPDF helicopter crashed yesterday, killing two occupants and one civilian, John Mukidi, a father of 10. However, the residents, who have been rendered homeless, are asking for government assistance to survive.